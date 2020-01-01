Unity is Iran’s strategy at AFC U-23 Championship: Hamid Estili

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team coach Hamid Estili says that unity is their most important strategy in the Asian championship.

Iran has been drawn in Group C of the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020 along with defending champion Uzbekistan, Korea Republic and China PR.

The competition will be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26.

“Iran has been drawn in a tough group but we will do our best to make our people happy. Our strategy in the competition is our unity,” Estili told the reporters on Wednesday.

“We have some problems in our defensive line and must solve the problem. In the friendly match against Qatar, we wasted a two-goal lead in the last minutes,” he added.

“I would like to thank Mr. Salehi Amiri (Iran’s NOC head) and Soltanifar (sports minister) because of their supports. I hope we have a good start in our first match against Uzbekistan,” Estili concluded.