Esteghlal eyes Irish forward Anthony Stokes [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian football giant Esteghlal has set its sight on signing Ex-Tractor forward Anthony Stokes.

The 31-year-old hitman left Tractor in July to Join TFF First League club Adana Demirspor on a two-year contract, with the option of a third.

The former Arsenal forward joined Tractor in June 2018 and scored 15 goals in 23 matches for the Iranian top-flight football club.

Now, Esteghlal is going to sign Stokes in the January transfer window.

The Blues also want to hire Zob Ahan striker Arsalan Motahari.

Esteghlal sits fifth in Iran Professional League, five points behind leader Persepolis.