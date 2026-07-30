August 1, 2026

Mohammad Mohebi linked with move to Çorum F.K. [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 30, 2026
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Donday.ru – CORUM, Former Rostov striker Mohammad Mohebi will reportedly join Çorum F.K.in the Turkish Super League.

The club from the city of the same name has already agreed with the 27-year-old winger and his agent, according to foreign sports channels. The signing of the employment agreement is said to take place in the near future.

Mohammad Mohebi has been playing for Rostov since 2023. For the Don club, he scored 15 goals and 11 assists in 80 games. In the summer of 2026, the contract expired between the parties.

As for Çorum, this team debuts in the top league of Turkey. Earlier, the club was joined by the ex-player of Orenburg Emirjan Gyurlyuk.

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