August 1, 2026

Nader Mohammadi joins Spartak Kostroma

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 30, 2026
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K1news.ru – KOSTROMA, Kostroma “Spartak” signed 29-year-old defender Nader Mohammadi. He is a native of the capital of Iran, Tehran.

“Nader, welcome to the red and white family! We wish you a successful season, a reliable game in defense and big victories in the Kostroma “Spartak” – welcomed in the club of the new player.

Nader plays as a central defender or on the right flank and in the support zone.

Before the transition to Spartak, he was only in the Iranian clubs Paikan, Tractor, Gol Gohar and Zob Ahan. Almost all his career he was in the top division of the championship of the country.

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