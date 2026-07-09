Mehdi Tartar takes charge of Persepolis

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mehdi Tartar has been named as new head coach of Persepolis football club.

The Tehran-based club had been expected to appoint Dragan Skocic, but the two parties failed to reach a final agreement.

Tartar joins Persepolis after a successful spell in charge of Gol Gohar. He replaces Brazilian coach Osmar Vieira at the helm of the Iranian giants.

A former Persepolis player, Tartar returns to the club as head coach for the first time in his managerial career.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Rahmati has been named as Tartar’s successor at Gol Gohar. Rahmati most recently managed Kheybar Khorramabad during the 2025–26 season in the Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).