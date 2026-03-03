Gholizadeh assists in victory over Rakow Czestochowa [VIDEO]

Lechpoznan.pl – POZNAN, In the 23rd round of PKO BP Ekstraklasa, Lech Poznań faced Raków Częstochowa at home. In a tremendously thrilling encounter, the hosts defeated Coach Tomczyk’s side 4:3. Yannick Agnero scored the winning goal for Lech in the added time.

Lech are currently competing on three fronts: the PKO BP Ekstraklasa, the Polish Cup, and the UEFA Conference League. Frederiksen’s men are playing matches every three days and yet remain firmly among the league’s frontrunners, enjoying a remarkable run of five consecutive victories. The last time such a streak occurred was in the second half of August 2024.

From the very outset, both sides displayed tremendous intensity, so it was hardly surprising that the opening goal arrived quickly. The guests took the lead in the 7th minute. Bartosz Mrozek’s foul resulted in the referee awarding a penalty to the team from Częstochowa and showing the hosts’ goalkeeper a yellow card. Jonatan Braut Brunes confidently converted the set piece into a goal. Lech immediately pushed forward in search of an equaliser. Leo Bengtsson was the first to fire a shot at the goal, but to Lech’s misfortune, the ball hit the crossbar. Frederiksen’s players were undeterred – just a few minutes later, Ali Gholizadeh tried his luck, though his effort was blocked by Mosór. Lech’s players instantly appealed for a handball and, after a VAR review, Bartosz Frankowski awarded the hosts a penalty kick in the 17th minute. Mikael Ishak calmly put the ball in the back of the net.

In the 36th minute, thanks to Jean Carlos, Raków regained the lead, forcing the hosts to chase the score once more. However, it was not long before Luis Palma finished a well-executed team effort and scored an equaliser for Frederiksen’s side.

Further goals arrived in the second half. In the 54th minute, Antonio Milić beat the Raków goalkeeper to put Lech ahead for the first time in the match. However, their joy was short-lived, as twenty minutes later López converted a free kick from near the edge of the penalty area into a beautiful goal. Moments later, following another free kick and a scramble in the box, the ball once again ended up in Lech’s net, but it quickly became clear that the Raków player was offside. Shortly before the final whistle, Gholizadeh delivered the ball into the area, where it found Agnero, and the striker cleverly back-heeled it into the net. In doing so, the Ivorian secured his side’s sixth consecutive victory and three valuable points.

Lech Poznań currently sit third in the table, separated from the league leaders only by goal difference.