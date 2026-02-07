QSL: Ebrahimi scores as Al Shamal defeat Al Arabi [VIDEO]

Qsl.qa – DOHA, Al Shamal defeated Al Arabi 2-1 in Week 15 of 2025-2026 season Doha Bank Stars League at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

Goals from Omid Ebrahimi (28th minute penalty) and Adam Ounas (86th minute) helped Al Shamal to a significant win, while Al Arabi’s lone goal was scored by Karl Toko Ekambi in the 67th minute.

Ebrahimi secured the opener after expertly scoring from the spot following a bad tackle by Alexis Perez on Mohamed Manai, while Baghdad Bounedjah had a goal disallowed in the 52nd minute following a VAR review.

Four minutes later, Manai missed an opportunity to increase the lead from the spot when he missed.

Ekambi gave The Dream Team a major boost with his equaliser and when it seemed the match was going to end with the spoils evenly shared, Ounas restored Al Shamal’s lead with four minutes of regulation time remaining.

With the result, Al Shamal moved to 28 points in the standings and Al Arabi remained on 23 points.