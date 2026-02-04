Ali Karimi returns to Sepahan

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football club have officially announced the return of former midfielder Ali Karimi.

Karimi, who most recently played for Kayserispor of Turkey, has signed a 1.5-season contract with Sepahan following a request from Sepahan coach Moharram Navidkia and negotiations conducted by the club’s CEO and board of directors.

The former Sepahan midfielder has previously played for Esteghlal, Dinamo Zagreb and Lokomotiva Zagreb of Croatia, as well as Al-Gharafa and Al-Duhail of Qatar. He has also represented Iran at both senior and U23 national team levels.

Karimi made 98 appearances for Sepahan across two spells over five seasons, scoring five goals for the Isfahan-based club.

A product of Sepahan’s academy, Karimi has also featured in the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his career.