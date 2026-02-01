February 1, 2026

Taremi converts crucial penalty to tie AEK in Athens derby [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 1, 2026
Newsit.gr – ATHENS, The Reds brought took the derby straight to the end with a penalty from the Iranian striker.

A shocking finale in the AEK – Olympiacos derby for the 19th matchday of the Super League.

With the score at 1-0 in favor of AEK, Olympiacos won a penalty for a foul on Andre Luis from Mukudi in the penalty area in the dying moments of injury time.

The referee consulted VAR’s to help confirm the offence that sent Mehdi Taremi to the spot. The Iranian striker scored in the last moment of the match and shaped the final score of 1-1.

