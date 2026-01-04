Shahab Zahedi extends deal with Avispa Fukuoka

Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has signed a one-year contract extension with the Japanese J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka, the club confirmed.

Zahedi joined Avispa in 2024 from Persepolis and made an immediate impact, scoring nine goals in his debut season. However, the 31-year-old striker endured a difficult 2025 campaign, failing to find the net in Japan’s top flight.

Despite the dip in form, Avispa have opted to retain the experienced forward, extending his stay in Fukuoka for another season.

Avispa Fukuoka is based in Hakata, Fukuoka, and currently competes in the J1 League, the highest tier of professional football in Japan.