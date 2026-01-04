AFC: Hosseinnejhad among Continent’s Rising Stars

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, With just two days remaining until the seventh edition of AFC U-23 Asian Cup kicks off, squads featuring the continent’s rising stars have been revealed and the-AFC.com highlights one player per team to look out for.

Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejhad of Iran is one of two players in the Iran squad who plays his club football abroad.

Hosseinnejhad has been pivotal for Dynamo Makhachkala in the Russian Premier League and also contributed two goals for Iran in the Qualifiers.

The Young Team Melli will open its campaign on January 7 with a high-profile match against South Korea.

Omid Ravankhah’s team will also play Uzbekistan and South Korea on January 10 and 13, respectively.

The 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 6 to 24.