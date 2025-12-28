Tractor to extend Dragan Skocic’s deal [Report]

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Tractor football club are set to extend head coach Dragan Skocić’s contract following the team’s strong performances in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite.

Skocic made history last season by leading Tractor to their first-ever Iranian league title.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Tractor have also secured qualification for the next round, further strengthening the club’s confidence in the Croatian coach.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Turkish coach Ismail Kartal, who managed Persepolis in the Iranian league last season, was in talks with Tractor. However, it now appears the Tabriz-based club will continue their partnership with Skocic by extending his contract.