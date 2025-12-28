December 29, 2025

PGPL: Gol Gohar stuns Esteghlal [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 28, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
196 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Gol Gohar football team shocked Esteghlal with a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League, climbing above their hosts in the standings.

Pouria Shahrabadi scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute, powering home a header at Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Esteghlal dominated possession after the break and pushed hard for an equalizer, but wasteful finishing let them down as Gol Gohar defended resolutely.

The defeat was a setback for the Blues, who remain sixth and now trail leaders Sepahan by eight points.

Gol Gohar’s disciplined performance lifted them to fourth place, giving them 23 points from 15 matches and strengthening their push for the league’s top spots. Fans witnessed a tense contest decided by fine margins late.

More Stories

Tractor to extend Dragan Skocic’s deal [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 28, 2025

AFC: Iran aims to make impact at 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 28, 2025

Sepahan’s late win over Chadormalou sends them top of PGPL [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 28, 2025