AFC CL Elite: Mersad Seifi assists opener against Al Sadd [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DOHA, Shabab Al Ahli suffered a surprise 4-2 defeat to Al Sadd of Qatar in the sixth round of the AFC Champions League Elite Group, despite taking a two-goal lead. The match was played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Shabab Al Ahli opened the scoring through Cartabia in the 47th minute, before Yahya Al Ghassani doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, putting the UAE side firmly in control.

Al Sadd launched a remarkable comeback as Rafa pulled one back in the 75th minute, then struck twice deep into stoppage time in the 90+11th and 90+13th minutes. Tariq Salman scored a late goal for Shabab Al Ahli in the 90+5th minute, but it proved only a consolation.

Following the win, Al Sadd climbed to 10th place with 5 points, while Shabab Al Ahli remained in fifth place with 10 points.