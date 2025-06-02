Reza Ghandipour received interest from several European clubs [Report]

Sport24.ru – MOSCOW, Farshid Karimi, the representative of the Iranian forward Reza Ghandipur, commented further about the possible transfer of a 19-year-old striker to the RPL.

In the season 2024/25, Gandiduler played 23 games in the championship of Iran, scored 8 goals and gave 4 assists. Gandipur is also regularly involved in the games of the youth team of Iran up to 20 years.

“We have been in communication with several clubs from the RPL, and two of them are Moscow teams, but I can’t disclose their names. We respect these clubs and the confidentiality of negotiations. But I will say for sure that there is a huge opportunity for Reza to move to the RPL this summer.

Yes, there is also interest in the player from Portugal, Belgium, Turkey and the UAE, but he wants to play near Iran. Russia is a great option, this country is in friendly relations and is close to its homeland. Therefore, we evaluate the transition to the RPL club extremely highly,” Karimi said in an interview with Sport24 correspondent Vladislav Shapiro.