Sepahan defeat Persepolis in 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 16 [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN – In a thrilling encounter, Sepahan football team triumphed over Persepolis with a 3-2 scoreline in the 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The match, held at Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, saw Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi give Sepahan the lead with a header in the 14th minute. However, Ali Alipour equalized for Persepolis five minutes before halftime.

The game’s momentum shifted when substitute Farshad Ahmadzadeh scored with another header just three minutes after coming on in the 72nd minute.

Persepolis’ situation worsened when their captain, Omid Alishah, was sent off with a red card with 10 minutes left in regular time. Mohammad Daneshgar scored for Sepahan just two minutes before the final whistle, forcing extra time.

In extra time, Sepahan winger Milad Zakipour regained the lead for the hosts just three minutes in. The drama continued when Sepahan’s midfielder Aboubakar Kamara received a second yellow card in the 102nd minute, reducing Sepahan to 10 players as well. Despite this, Persepolis couldn’t capitalize on their numerical advantage as their forwards couldn’t find the net.

Earlier in the day, Shahrdari Nowshahr had secured a 1-0 victory over Palayesh Naft Bandar Abbas.