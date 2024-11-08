Iran learn fate at AFC U20 Asian Cup 2025

TT – TEHRAN, The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 is primed for thrilling action following the conclusion of the official draw at Grand Skylight International Guanlan in Shenzhen, China on Thursday.

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups with not just continental glory at stake but also four tickets to the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 in Chile.

China, champions in 1985, will have Australia, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar as their challengers in Group A.

Qatar won the title in 2014, Australia were runners-up in 2010 while Kyrgyzstan will be making their third appearance at the Finals.Five-time winners Iraq head the Group B cast with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and DPR Korea also vying for the two quarter-final spots. DPR Korea and Saudi Arabi are three-time champions while Jordan were fourth in 2006.

Group C will see defending champions Uzbekistan facing four-time winners Iran, Indonesia and Yemen slugging it out. Indonesia won the title in 1961 while Yemen will be making their seventh appearance at the Finals Leading the Group D challenge will be 2016 champions Japan with 12-time winners Korea Republic, Syria (1994 winners) and Thailand (champions in 1962, 1969) also hoping to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 42nd edition of the tournament will take place from February 12 to March 1, 2025.

Draw Result

Group A: China, Australia, Kyrgyz Republic, Qatar

Group B: Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, DPR Korea

Group C: Uzbekistan, Iran, Indonesia, Yemen

Group D: Japan, Korea Republic, Syria, Thailand