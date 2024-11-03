Persepolis determined to beat Al Gharafa: Garrido

TT – TEHRAN, Juan Carlos Garrido says that the Persepolis players are eager to earn their first win in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 Monday night against Al Gharafa.

Persepolis and Al Gharafa both desperately need a win when they face off in the match at the Al Maktoum Stadium

With only the top eight teams to advance to the knockout stage, the Qatari side sit in seventh on three points while Persepolis are two adrift in 10th spot.

Persepolis will be desperate to revive their campaign, with the two-time AFC Champions League runners-up still seeking their first win of the season.

The 1-0 defeat to Qatar’s Al Sadd SC on Matchday Three extended their winless run on the continent to six games, their longest stretch ever without a victory.

“First of all, I would like to say that I am very happy to be here in Dubai. We have a very important match against Al Gharafa and we are well aware that how important the match is,” Garrido said in the pre-match news conference.

“There’s a great atmosphere in the team. Our players are determined to win the match because they want to secure their place in the tournament’s next stage,” he added.

“We want to win the match, that’s why we are here. Our players are determined to defeat their opponents. Iran is a football-loving nation and the country has so many talented players. The key to success is to show how strong they are,” the Spanish coach concluded.