Saeid Saharkhizan on target for Orenburg [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ORENBURG, Orenburg forward Saeid Saharkhizan scored against Rubin Kazan on Matchweek 13th of the 2024-25 Russian Premier League (RPL) on Sunday.

The Iranian forward was on target in the 27th minute at the Gazovic Stadium.

Veldin Hodza scored twice for the visiting team in the 48th and 87th minutes, delivering another loss to the home side, Orenburg.

Orenburg remain at the bottom of the 16-team table with eight points, while Rubin Kazan moved up to 13th with 18 points.

Krasnodar leads the table with 30 points and one game in hands.