Hassanzadeh on emulating Falcao and honoring Iranians

TT – Tehran, Ali Hassanzadeh discusses the tribute Iran made to Falcao in 2016, the passion for futsal in his homeland and their desire to make their people proud.

It’s a memory he’ll cherish infinitely. Ali Hassanzadeh hadn’t just won a title or an individual award, and though he had scored in normal time and the shootout as his country registered their greatest-ever result, this wasn’t about him. Iran graciously put celebrations at eliminating behemoths Brazil on hold in order to salute Falcao, who had kicked his last ball in the FIFA Futsal World Cup™. Hassanzadeh and fellow giant-slayers raised the thrill god aloft and threw him up into the Bucaramanga air. It was a fitting, unforgettable tribute to an immortal – one whose extraordinary genius would never be imitated, whose records would never be equalled.

Yet eight years on and one of those records is under threat – by none other than Hassanzadeh. The 36-year-old winger and Argentina pivot Cristian Borruto are matching Falcao’s record of participating in five global finals. Hassanzadeh speaks to FIFA about that and Iran’s mission to rule the sport for the first time.

FIFA: How exciting was it to go to your first FIFA Futsal World Cup as a 20-year-old in Brazil in 2008?

Ali Hassanzadeh: Wearing the national team shirt is an honor for any player and playing in the World Cup is an exciting experience. I’m happy that I had the chance to have this wonderful experience at 20 years old. The 2008 World Cup was my first and best experience in the World Cup. Our team had the pleasure of being in the semi-finals, but we were unlucky. We gave a brilliant performance but lost 1-0. I scored against Spain, Czech Republic, Morocco and Italy.

Tell us about that historic victory over Brazil in 2016 and the amazing tribute Iran made to Falcao.

It was perhaps one of my and Iran’s best-ever performances. No-one expected us to beat Brazil. Our performance deserved the victory, it wasn’t an accident. It’s etched in our fans’ minds as one of the lasting memories from futsal history. A great player like Falcao was playing his last World Cup, and the last moment of his World Cup career was a defeat to us. We wanted to raise his hand in honor of the great player he was – one who made futsal popular worldwide. Colombia 2016 was a great experience. We deserved to be in the final, we gave it our best, but sometimes things don’t go as expected. I still think about those games. We won a bronze medal in that World Cup. That is Iran’s greatest honor in the World Cup and people always remember it.

You and Cristian Borruto will equal Falcao’s record of participating in five FIFA Futsal World Cups. How pleased are you with this milestone?

What makes me happy is that the name of Iran is repeated with each of these records. I’m proud of the country, the people and the futsal players who give their all here. I hope that my presence in five World Cups will send the message to young players that there is no such thing as impossible, but that no-one gives it to you on a silver plate, you have to work hard for it. I’m happy to have the opportunity to experience this World Cup in Uzbekistan.

On the subject of milestones, you are close to another two: you need three goals to equal the great Saeid Rajabi’s record for an Iranian in the FIFA Futsal World Cup, and four to move into the all-time top 10 marksmen in the competition. What would achieving these mean to you?

I’m glad you mentioned Saeed Rajabi. His success gave us the courage to dream. I have a lot of respect for him and the players of the previous generation. I have scored 14 goals in 23 games at the World Cup, and each goal has made the people of Iran happy. Is there anything more important than this? No! Records are broken but happiness remains in people’s hearts. I hope I can score for Iran in this World Cup as well.

What do you think of Hossein Tayyebi and Moslem Oladghobad as players?

Hossein Tayibi and Moslem Oladaghbad are great players. They have very good resumes, they are technical, skillful and hardworking, and we all hope that their international experience can help the national team in this World Cup.

France recently went on a 16-game unbeaten run, during which time they beat Brazil and drew with Spain. Just how good is this France side?

France have been shining in football for years. They seem to have invested in futsal and want to achieve glory here as well. We respect them and I think the audience will see a beautiful game.

What’s Iran’s target at Uzbekistan 2024?

Our goal is to gain pride and honor for our people. We will go on to the court with all our heart and play in such a way that there will be no regrets. We’ve been training like this, we’ve been through tough times, and the World Cup is where you have to give your best performances. Iran are not easy opponents for any team. We have big dreams but we need to work hard.

Who do you consider Iran’s biggest rivals for the title?

Every team here must dream of winning the title. Without this dream, competition has no meaning. Brazil, Portugal and Argentina are always contenders.

Can you tell us about the passion Iranian people have for futsal, and what would the World Cup title mean to them?

People in Iran love futsal. Every day and every night millions of people play futsal all over the country. They analyze our games like real experts and expect the national team to shine. We are the champions of Asia and winning another world title will surely give them huge joy. We will fight for this goal.

Source: FIFA