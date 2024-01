(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – AL RAYYAN, Iran football team player Shoja Khalilzadeh will not be fit for the Hong Kong match in Group C of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The defender suffered an injury against Palestine and was forced to leave the field.

Khalilzadeh will likely miss the match against the UAE as well.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Hong Kong on Friday in Group C.

Iran started the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with a 4-1 win over Palestine.