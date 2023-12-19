Esteghlal rout Nassaji to remain PGPL top

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Nassaji 4-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Tuesday.

The Blues remained top, one point above second-place Sepahan. The Isfahan-based football team have one game in hand.

Armin Sohrabian opened the scoring for Esteghlal in the 42nd minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Amirmehdi Janmaleki scored an own goal in the 62nd minute and Arman Ramezani made it 3-0 two minutes later. Abolfazl Jalali also scored Esteghlal’s fourth goal in the 68th minute.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan beat Havadar 5-0 in Tehran, thanks to goals from Ramin Rezaeian, Shahriar Moghanlou (two goals), Kaveh Rezaei and Reza Asadi.

Also, Persepolis were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom Esteghlal Khuzestan in Ahvaz.

Javad Aghaeipour scored twice for the hosts and Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan and Nabil Bahoui were on target for Persepolis.

Zob Ahan and Foolad shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Isfahan, Aluminum played out a 0-0 draw with Gol Gohar in Arak and Shams Azar were held to a goalless draw against struggling Sanat Naft in Qazvin.