TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei underwent kidney surgery at a hospital in Tehran on Tuesday.

He was released from the hospital after the surgery. With about one month remaining to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Ghalenoei will have to lead Iran national football team in the competition in Doha, Qatar.

Team Melli have been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.