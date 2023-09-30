Dennis Eckert speaks with media on Iranian heritage

Persianv.com – TEHRAN, A recent interview with Iranian media revealed some interesting facts about Dennis Eckert’s personal life and his previous trip to Iran.

In a live chat, the multi-national hybrid striker talked about football and the national team, as well as his club teams and his actress aunt in Iran.

The forward of Belgian Pro League side Union Saint Gilloise has scored four goals in three games. One goal against Anderlecht, another against Standard, and two goals against Leuven.

Dennis, who is considered a multinational legionnaire due to his Iranian father and Spanish-German mother, has a great interest in Iran. He, who is considered a rising star in European football, has shared his interest in being invited to the Iranian national team, which is his first official statement on this topic.

As the first guest of the new season of the 120 football program, Eckert, the 26-year-old striker, shared the following:

Dennis Eckert commented on his Farsi in the opening segment with Football 120 program: “I can only greet in Farsi and say how are you?”

Declaring that his family name is pronounced Ekert, he said: “My father is Iranian and I have visited Iran. The last time I came to Iran was 5-6 years ago and I went to Tehran. During that trio I visited a park in Tehran.”

The striker of the Union Saint Gilloise team in Belgium, who has managed to score 5 goals in this season’s league, said: “Our team is working very well and I have also managed to score 5 goals. I have also scored 2 goals in the Europa League. I hope I can continue like this.”

Regarding his injury, Eckert said: “I have a very simple muscle injury and I will recover. I still don’t know if I will play against Liverpool, but I hope it will happen. I can’t say yes or no at this time.”

He talked about Liverpool’s most dangerous player: “Mohamed Salah is definitely their most dangerous player, but I think the whole team is dangerous because Liverpool’s players are of very high quality and we have to take care of all of them.”

The striker continued: “We have a very strong league. We beat many strong teams from other countries and we have proven ourselves in the last few years. I think we have a good league. Now we have 5 of the best players in European leagues.”

He did not have a very successful experience in Spain, Eckert said: “La Liga players are very technical and there must be very strong players to be able to make quick decisions in the game.

In Germany, the games are very physical and the players tackle a lot due to being physical. Belgium is almost similar to Germany. I think the Belgian league and their teams are in a very special time right now to show themselves.”

In response to the question of whether someone from his family is present in Iran, the attacker said: “I think you all know my aunt, Anahita Dargahi, who is a famous actress.”

Eckert shared some comments about his football dream: “It was a very good question. I don’t know but I always wanted to do something to make my parents proud of me. Playing in a big team is a good idea for the future. Like now every day I try and try to show my best but I am very happy with my current position and everything is great.”

Finally, on the topic of Team Melli, Dennis shared the following: “I am familiar with the Iranian national team. They have good players at the European level, and I have seen a few of them. Iran is a very good team. I’m currently focused on my club. It’s up to the manager to decide if I am suitable for the national team.”