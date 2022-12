(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Veteran Brazilian coach Edson Tavares was named as the new head coach of Sanat Naft football club.

Tavares, 66, started his coaching career in 1966, taking charge of Swiss club Fribourg.

He also coached Iranian club Sepahan in 2005.

The Brazilian has led Al Hilal, Shenzhen, Yokohama, and Sichuan Quanxing.

Tavares replaced Firouz Karimi in Abadan-based football club.