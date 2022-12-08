Former Iran forward Karim Bavi passes away

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran national football team forward Karim Bavi died on Wednesday.

He passed away at the age of 58 in Karaj, west of Tehran.

Bavi was unwell with Cancer and fought a 10-year battle until the very end.

The Abadan-born striker will be laid to rest on Friday in Karaj’s Behesht-e Sakineh Cemetery.

Bavi started his playing career with Shahin in 1984 and joined Persepolis three years later.

Bavi made his international debut for Iran on May 28, 1986, against China. He scored 10 goals in 23 official games for Team Melli.