November 17, 2022

Tunisia defeats Iran in final pre-WC friendly

22 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – DOHA, Tunisia earned a late 2-0 win over the Iran national football team on Wednesday.

In the match held in Doha, Qatar, behind closed doors, Naïm Sliti scored in the 85th minute from the penalty spot and Ali Abdi made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Team Melli defeated Nicaragua 1-0 on Thursday in a friendly match in Tehran.

Carlos Queiroz’s team had played two friendly matches against Uruguay and Senegal, beating the La Celeste 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with the African champions.

Team Iran is in Group B along with England, Wales, and the U.S. The Persians will start the prestigious campaign on Nov. 21st against Gareth Southgate’s England. Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25th and play the U.S. four days later.

Qatar 2022 marks Iran’s sixth FIFA World Cup tournament and their third in succession, the first time they have managed such a run of consecutive appearances.

