Iran defeats UAE to make the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup final [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran defeated the UAE 5-2 to book a place in the final match of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Amirhossein Akbari (two goals), Moslem Mesigar, and Ali Mirshekari scored for Iran.

Earlier in the day, Brazil defeated Paraguay 6-5 in another semifinal.

Team Melli will play Brazil in the final on Sunday.

Russia is the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran has won the title three times.