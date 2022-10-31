TM preparation could be better: Carlos Queiroz

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Head coach of the Iran football national team, Carlos Queiroz, lamented his side’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

He is deeply disturbed that Qatari QSL club Al Ahli has not released his two defenders.

“In one way or another, the reality is that our preparation program is not moving in the right direction,” said the Portuguese coach to the reporters at the national team training camp on Monday.

“Preparation is a key step in our way to the 2022 World Cup. Without preparation, it is difficult to succeed. Once the players are not here to be part of the team selection, it’s difficult to consider them. So probably some of them lose their position in the national team because they are not here,” he added.

“For instance, we have a problem with our two important players, Shoja Khalilzadeh and Hossein Kananizadegan. Unfortunately, Qatari club Al Ahli do not allow them to train with us. But five weeks without playing football before a big tournament like the World Cup is difficult for them to be part of the list; it’s very difficult,” Queiroz stated.

It seems that the 69-year-old coach wants to make crucial changes in his squad due to the current condition.

“I need to think about that because, at this moment, more players must train here with us or play,” he said. “But if they stay five weeks with no football, it’s impossible to take them into consideration. Really, I don’t understand why something happened because we’ve been there and thanked the Al Ahli club for their cooperation. The only players in Qatar football who are not released are the Iranian players from Al Ahli. All the other players, including Australian, Algerian, and Tunisian, were released for their national teams, but Al Ahli did not allow them to come here.”

“Esteghlal’s players are not here also. So, I just can say that our preparation process could be better,” he said.