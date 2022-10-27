2022 WC: Team Melli departure date announced

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will depart for Qatar to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 13th.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, Iran Football Federation’s vice-president, had previously said Team Melli will leave Tehran on November 14th.

Iran has been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup along with England, the US, and Wales.

Team Melli is scheduled to play England on November 21st in its opening match.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will play two friendly matches with Nicaragua in Tehran and Tunisia in Doha ahead of the World Cup.