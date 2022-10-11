October 11, 2022

AFC representatives to visit Tehran to lift suspension of Iranian clubs

1 hour ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s representatives will travel to Tehran, capital of Iran next week to participate in a meeting to lift the suspension of Iranian clubs imposed by the AFC Professional Licensing Committee.

Esteghlal, Persepolis and Gol Gohar football teams were excluded from the current edition of the Asian Champions League due to non-compliance with the rules of the Confederation.

AFC challenged the “joint ownership” of the two Iranian clubs by the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Dariush Mostafavi, former head of the Professional Licensing Appeals Committee, had underlined “the governmental ownership of Persepolis and Esteghlal, as well as their debts to former players and coaches,” as the main reasons behind the AFC’s decision.

The representatives will submit a report to the AFC and the Professional Licensing Committee, and then the verdict will be announced.

