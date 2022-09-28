Carlos Queiroz content with Iran’s training camp in Austria 

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Carlos Queiroz is content with Team Melli’s training camp in Austria.

Iran defeated Uruguay 1-0 and came from a goal down to hold Senegal to a 1-1 draw.

“A good camp, two good performances and two great results. First, we learn a lot with the help of our opponent’s great players and teams,” Queiroz posted on his Twitter account.

“Second, our identity grows up as a Team with the difficulties we faced and the sacrifices we did for Team Melli pride,” he added.