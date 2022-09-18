September 18, 2022

PersianFootball.com

Your Source For Iran Football News

Iran qualifies for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup [VIDEO] ￼

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
34 views

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran defeated the UAE 2-0 to finish top of Group J of the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday.

The win took Iran into the Finals while the Emirati side will miss out on Uzbekistan 2023.

Iran came into the tie only needing to avoid defeat to book their place in the Finals following their earlier wins over the Kyrgyz Republic and Brunei Darussalam. 

Only a win would do for the UAE, following their 2-0 defeat to the Kyrgyz Republic on Friday, having kicked off their campaign with a 5-0 win over Brunei Darussalam.

A tight first half meant neither side was able to find the back of the net but that changed in the second period with Iran taking control of proceedings. 

The Central Asian side’s persistence was rewarded in the 71st minute with forward Saied Saharkhizan slotting home. 

A desperate UAE tried to find their way back but their hopes were dashed in the sixth minute of added time with Amir Ebrahimzadeh scoring Iran’s second. 

Related Stories

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord lose to PSV in Eredivisie goal fest [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores first goal for Omonia in win against Paralimni [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taremi scores late goal for FC Porto against Estoril [VIDEO]

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

You may have missed

Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord lose to PSV in Eredivisie goal fest [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Ansarifard scores first goal for Omonia in win against Paralimni [VIDEO]

4 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran qualifies for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup [VIDEO] ￼

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Taremi scores late goal for FC Porto against Estoril [VIDEO]

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
slot online slot hoki slot gacor slot pulsa judi online situs slot deposit dana slot deposit pulsa situs slot gacor slot88