Iran qualifies for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup [VIDEO] ￼

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran defeated the UAE 2-0 to finish top of Group J of the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday.

The win took Iran into the Finals while the Emirati side will miss out on Uzbekistan 2023.

Iran came into the tie only needing to avoid defeat to book their place in the Finals following their earlier wins over the Kyrgyz Republic and Brunei Darussalam.

Only a win would do for the UAE, following their 2-0 defeat to the Kyrgyz Republic on Friday, having kicked off their campaign with a 5-0 win over Brunei Darussalam.

A tight first half meant neither side was able to find the back of the net but that changed in the second period with Iran taking control of proceedings.



The Central Asian side’s persistence was rewarded in the 71st minute with forward Saied Saharkhizan slotting home.



A desperate UAE tried to find their way back but their hopes were dashed in the sixth minute of added time with Amir Ebrahimzadeh scoring Iran’s second.