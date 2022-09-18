September 18, 2022

Taremi scores late goal for FC Porto against Estoril [VIDEO]

5 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – LISBON, Porto forward Mehdi Taremi scored a late goal to equalize the match against Estoril Saturday night.

Estoril took the lead by Tiago Gouveia in the 41st minute, but Taremi scored from the penalty spot at the dying moments of the match.

The late goal left everything equal in the Liga Portugal between the teams.

Porto sits third in the table with 16 points, two points behind Benfica.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3X4GEBOZZY

