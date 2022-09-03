Shahab Zahedi scores in PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia FC draw with Vasas SC [VIDEO]

126 views

Nb1.hu – BUDAPEST, Vasas FC played out a 1-1 draw at home with PuskÃ¡s Academy in the 7th round of the Hungarian NB I league.

In the 28th minute, GÃ©resi provided to Filip Holender who unleashed a shot into the upper right corner to take the lead at home.

Vasas maintained the 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The visitors came back into the game and equalized in the 56th minute.

PuskÃ¡s AkadÃ©mia played a nice counterattack, Baluta headed Kiss’s pass back to Zahedi, who shot from close range into the top right corner to make it 1-1.

Highlights: https://m4sport.hu/video/2022/09/03/vasas-puskas-akademia-1-1