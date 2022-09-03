Jahanbakhsh assists as Feyenoord recover against Go Ahead Eagles [VIDEO]

192 views

Football-Oranje.com – DEVENTER, Feyenoord came from 2-0 down to defeat Go Ahead Eagles 4-3 in an entertaining clash on Saturday evening.

Go Ahead Eagles stunned their visitors with a swift start that saw them lead 2-0 within the first fifteen minutes. Patrik Walemark put the ball into his own net in the third minute, before Isac Lidberg nodded in a Bobby Adekanye cross.

It could have been 3-0 for the hosts but Bas Kuipers fired his strike into the side netting. Just after that chance, Feyenoord pulled one back with Danilo finishing into far corner after good work by Walemark.

The hosts still created chances but before the break, their misses were punished as Danilo headed in a Walemark cross to make it 2-2. Orkun Kokcu almost made it 3-2 in first half stoppage time but his free kick was tipped onto the post.

Ten minutes into the second half, Javairo Dilrosun fired a hard shot low into the net to make it 3-2 to Feyenoord.

Sebastian Szymanski then extended the Feyenoord lead after receiving a pass from Jahanbakhsh and unleashing an excellent strike into the top corner.

Go Ahead Eagles pulled one back in extra time through Oliver Edvarsden but that was nothing but a consolation.

Feyenoord are now second and they will prepare for the clash with Lazio on Thursday. Go Ahead Eagles remain without a point from their opening five games.