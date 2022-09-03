Taremi half-volley helps FC Porto beat Gil Vicente [VIDEO]

407 views

Portugoal.net – BARCELOS, FC Porto got back to winning waysÂ in Barcelos with a 2-0 victory against Gil Vicente.

Mehdi Taremi produced a perfect half-volley in the 41stÂ minute before Stephen Eustaquio teed up Galeno who scored on the stroke of halftime.

Ivo Vieira made four changes at the break, his side eventually getting into the contest with Fran Navarro unable to convert their best opportunity.

The Dragons comfortably closed the game out, gaining confidence before their trip to Spain where they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtg_OAUvfho