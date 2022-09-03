Ahmadabbasi joins Spanish Futsal club AlbaliÂ ValdepeÃ±as

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – VALDEPENAS, Iranian international futsal player Saeid Ahamadabbasi has reached an agreement with Spanish futsal club Albali ValdepeÃ±as.

The 30-year-old player currently plays in Iranian futsal club Giti Pasand, where he has played since 2017.

Ahmadabbasi will play for the Spanish top-flight side for two seasons.

He represented Iran at the 2021 FIFA World Cup in Lithuania and scored four goals.

His compatriots Hossein Tayebi and Moslem Oladghoba have previously joined Spanish team AE Palma in the Primera DivisiÃ³n de Futsal.