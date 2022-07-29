Cypriot clubs APOEL and Omonia interested in Ansarifard [Report]

70 views

Omada Reporter – NICOSIA, According to Greek media there has beenÂ interest in AEK Athens football player, Karim Ansarifard from Cypriot clubs Omonia and APOEL

The 32-year-old Iranian experienced striker, who has been playing in AEK since 2020, has also in the past played for Olympiakos Piraeus.

In the last two years competing with AEK Athens, he made 33 appearances, finding the net 13 times.Â

As previously reported, there had been contacts with Omonia, which is strongly interested in the acquisition of Ansarifard, while they note that APOEL has also entered for his acquisition.

The publication in question also states that the issue currently boils down to the priority given by the player to finding a club in Greece and not leaving the country.

Recent reports have also stated PAS Lamia in the Greek Super League is also looking to sign the Iranian forward.