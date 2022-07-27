Jahanbakhsh scores in pre-season friendly against NAC Breda [VIDEO]

295 views

Ad.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord won a big pre-season victory over first divisionist side NAC today, with a final score of 6-1.

With newcomer Sebastian Szymanski in the starting line-up for the first time, Arne Slot’s team led 3-0 against the Brabanders at the half.Â Patrik Walemark, Stef de Wijs (own goal), and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are responsible for the goals.Â

After the break, Feyenoord increased the scoreline to 6-0 through Lennard Hartjes, Cole Bassett, and Mohamed Taabouni. The visitors managed a consolation in the final phase via Sabir Agougil.