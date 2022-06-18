Hungary interested in Iran friendly [Report]

398 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, President of Iran’s National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri says that the Hungarian sports officials have shown their interest to play a friendly match with Iran’s national football team.

Salehi Amiri has traveled to Budapest to meet Hungarian Olympic Committee president Zsolt Gyulay for expanding cooperation and relations in the field of sports.

He said the Hungarian Football Federation has announced its readiness to play a friendly with Iran in November.

A friendly match with Hungary will boost Team Melli’s readiness ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Iran football team suffers from lack of warm-up matches.

Iran is in Group B along with England, the US and Wales.