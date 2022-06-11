Samad Marfavi named Iran U20 football team coach

88 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal coach Samad Marfavi has been named as head coach of Iran U20 football team by the federationâ€™s technical committee on Saturday.

The 58-year-old coach worked as technical director of Esteghlal last year.

Marfawi must be approved by the members of the board of directors of the Iran Football Federation.

Iran are drawn in Group J of the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification along with hosts Kyrgyzstan, the UAE and Brunei.

The competition will be held in Bishkek from Sept. 10th to the 18th.