2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Iran down the Maldives in group opener [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran defeated the Maldives 17-0 in the opening match of the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification on Sunday.

Iran is scheduled to play Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in Group A on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait – who automatically qualified as a host.

The qualifiers take place between April 1 to 15 in centralized venues. In the West Zone, the United Arab Emirates will be a host. The top two teams from each group and the winner of the play-off match between the third placed teams will qualify.