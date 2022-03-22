Sports Mole: South Korea vs Iran WCQ [Preview]

136 views

SEOUL, South KoreaÂ will welcomeÂ IranÂ to the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday in their latest qualification group for the 2022 tournament that is taking place in Qatar.

Both teams have already officially qualified to be involved in the competition, but with just two points between them, this could be a crucial match in determining who finishes top.

South Korea have the opportunity to leapfrog their opponents in Group A this Thursday with a victory, which would set them up perfectly heading into the final qualification game next week.

However, to do that they would have to defeat Iran for the first time since 2011, with the two teams battling out a draw in the revere fixture.

Son Heung-minÂ had given his team the lead in that match, only forÂ Alireza JahanbakhshÂ to equalise with just 15 minutes to go, and this timeÂ Paulo Bento’s men will be hoping to go one better.

Since that point, South Korea have won their following six international matches, and they have done so in impressive fashion, scoring 21 goals while conceding just one.

That is a record they would like to take into this particular fixture, with their last outing being a dominant 2-0 win over Syria, which has brought plenty of confidence to the group.

On the flip side, the visitors are also not short of belief, as the only time they have dropped points in this group stage was against South Korea, and even that was a draw.

The squad have the opportunity to finish undefeated, which would provide plenty of momentum heading into the World Cup at the end of this year, which they will be hoping to have.

A victory would guarantee them top spot, providing bragging rights coming out of this, and after three consecutive clean sheets, they have proven their defensive capabilities.

Dragan SkocicÂ witnessed his team win both of their winter matches 1-0, against Iraq and United Arab Emirates, so he will be hoping for more attacking flair as he looks to fine-tune his squad.

While Iran have already guaranteed their place in Qatar, the players still have to fight for their positions if they want to be at the World Cup, giving them plenty to achieve in this match.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still proving to cause issues for South Korea heading into this one as several players have had to withdraw, asÂ Jung Woo-young,Â Na Sang-hoÂ andÂ Paik Seung-hoÂ all testing positive.

However, while that is a disappointment for the team, it does provide opportunities forÂ Nam Tae-hee,Â Cho Young-wookÂ andÂ Won Du-JaeÂ to try and prove themselves across the next two games.

Iran are also missing players because of the same issue, which includes two of their strongest attacking options with Jahanbakhsh andÂ Mehdi TaremiÂ being out of action.

Saman GhoddosÂ has also had to withdraw due to the virus, which stretches the options even further, whileÂ Sadegh MoharramiÂ is suspended after being sent off in their previous outing.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

S. Kim; T. Kim, M. KIM, Y. Kim, J. Kim; Lee, Hwang, Kun-Hee, Jeong; J. Heung-min, Cho

Iran possible starting lineup:

Abedzadeh; Mohammadi, Noorafkan, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh; Sarlak, Amiri, Nourollahi; Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Ansarifard

Prediction:

South Korea 0-1 Iran

This is bound to be a closely contested match between the two most dominant teams in the group, with each aspiring to finish as the winners to gain as much momentum as possible.

While South Korea do have the advantage of being at home, they typically struggle against Iran, who are in fine form, and that should lead to an away win by small margins.