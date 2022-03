10 views

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran U-19 futsal team will participate in the 2022 NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship.

The tournament will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from March 15th to the 20th.

Iran is in Group B with Myanmar and Mongolia while host Thailand, Oman, and the Maldives are in Group A.

Iran U-19 futsal team, headed by Ali Sanei, will open the competition with a match against Mongolia slated for Tuesday. The team will then play Myanmar on Thursday.