Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s 2021-22 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals draw will be held on Tuesday.

The draw ceremony will be held at the Iran League Football Organization’s headquarters here in Tehran.

Persepolis, Mes Kerman, Aluminum, Kheybar Khorramabad, Esteghlal, Nassaji, Mes Rafsanjan and Khalij Fars Mahshahr have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis with six titles.