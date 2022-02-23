Hamid Estili announced as Team Melli football director

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Hamid Estili was named as the new director of the Iran national football team.

On Wednesday, he replaced Mojtaba Khorshidi in the position.

Khorshidi had been appointed as Iran director in April 2021 but his appointment had attracted controversy.

Hamid Estili, a former Team Melli and Persepolis midfielder, has previously worked as director of Iran’s U-23 football team.

Iran Football Federation President Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was removed from his role last week by members of the board of directors.

The federation is currently being ledÂ by Mirshad Majedi as caretaker president until an extraordinary assembly is held.