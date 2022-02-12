Mohebi scores in Santa Clara loss to Benfica [VIDEO]

206 views

Cmjournal.pt – LISBON, Santa Clara scored the opener early butÂ home side Benfica overturned the deficit to win the match 2-1.

The eagles took a long time to take off and even conceded early to the visitors. A nice attack by the Azoreans brought the Benfica defense difficulties.Â Rui Costa’s first shot was blocked by Odysseas, but the rebound fell to Mohammad Mohebi who converted to make it 0-1.Â The goal was initially disallowed for offside, however, it didn’t take long for VAR to validate the Iranian’s goal.

Benfica coach VerÃ­ssimo made two substitutions in the 57th minute and in the next minute, a penalty to Benfica was given.Â Darwin then got the better of Santa Clara keeper Marco to make it 1-1 in the 60th minute. Darwin then scored again to help his side take the lead in the 62nd minute.

Benfica remains in 3rd place in the league standings, while the Azoreans sit in 10th.