(No Ratings Yet)

50 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football federation has reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish futsal coach Miguel Andrés Moreno.

Moreno, who has already worked in Barcelona, will be added to the Iran national team coaching staff.

Newly-appointed coach Vahid Shamsaei has confirmed the negotiation with the Spaniard.

Iran prepares for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held in Kuwait in September.