2022 WCQ: Ahmed Al-Kaf selected to officiate Iran v UAEï¿¼

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Ahmed Abu Bakar Said Al-Kaf was chosen as referee of the Iran and UAE match in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The 39-year-old Omani referee will be assisted by his countrymen Rashid al Ghaithi and Abu Bakar Salim Mahad Al Amri in this match.

Al-Kaf has been a full international for FIFA since 2010.

The match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s team booked their place in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium on Thursday as the first Asian team.

The UAE have a chance to finish the Group A as the third-placed team.

The two third-placed teams will play a single match and the winner advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.